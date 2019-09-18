Cito Capital Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Cito Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of United Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. 80.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UTX shares. Vertical Research upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of United Technologies from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of United Technologies from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up from $185.00) on shares of United Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.33.

UTX stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.57. 777,998 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,377,551. The firm has a market cap of $119.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.16. United Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $100.48 and a 1-year high of $144.40.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.58 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that United Technologies Co. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 831 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.09, for a total value of $112,259.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $270,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth B. Amato sold 4,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.18, for a total transaction of $564,221.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,321,307.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 103,123 shares of company stock worth $13,787,015. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

