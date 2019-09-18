Cito Capital Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA)

Cito Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,322,502 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $349,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,587 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 1,477.6% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 506,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,591,000 after acquiring an additional 474,300 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 738,479 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,838,000 after acquiring an additional 393,948 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 151.7% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 473,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,160,000 after acquiring an additional 285,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,668,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $147,558,000 after acquiring an additional 244,023 shares in the last quarter.

In other Voya Financial news, Director Byron H. Pollitt, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.30 per share, with a total value of $49,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VOYA. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 target price on Voya Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $63.00 target price on Voya Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Voya Financial from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Voya Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

NYSE VOYA traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.39. The company had a trading volume of 34,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,747. Voya Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $36.66 and a fifty-two week high of $57.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.85. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.49.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The asset manager reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $278.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Voya Financial Inc will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. This is a positive change from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.85%.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

