Cito Capital Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Cito Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,000 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Halliburton by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 23,591,540 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $536,472,000 after acquiring an additional 11,163,777 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,046,975 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,456,428,000 after purchasing an additional 4,911,686 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 943.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,567,209 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $35,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,981 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 101.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 2,480,634 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $56,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,315,000. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on HAL shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Halliburton from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $26.00 price objective on Halliburton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Halliburton from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Halliburton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Halliburton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.64.

In other news, Director William E. Albrecht bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.35 per share, for a total transaction of $154,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $309,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HAL traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $20.70. The company had a trading volume of 275,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,079,584. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.54 and its 200-day moving average is $24.39. The stock has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $16.97 and a 52 week high of $42.57.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Halliburton had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.89%.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

