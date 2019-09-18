Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.63.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $41.50 to $40.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

Shares of CFG stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.61. 4,079,661 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,454,791. Citizens Financial Group has a 1-year low of $27.62 and a 1-year high of $41.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.47.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 22.61% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles John Koch acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.45 per share, with a total value of $486,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 68,781 shares in the company, valued at $2,231,943.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 408,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,457,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 44,683 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 309,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,933,000 after buying an additional 7,549 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $56,779,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 22,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 5,858 shares during the period. 96.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

