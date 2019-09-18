Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Sandler Capital Management

Sandler Capital Management reduced its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,700 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 205,220 shares during the period. Sandler Capital Management’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 28,776 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 13,104 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 2,986 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 650,612 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,191,000 after buying an additional 17,670 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 124,348 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,388,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $928,000. 73.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In related news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $3,270,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 277,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,967,042.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 18,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $948,508.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,234 shares of company stock valued at $4,782,259 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $62.00 price objective on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird set a $54.00 price objective on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group set a $58.00 price objective on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.60.

CSCO stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.26. 1,010,553 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,335,470. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.68. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $40.25 and a one year high of $58.26. The company has a market cap of $212.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 22.39%. The business had revenue of $13.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Recommended Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.