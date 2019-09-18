Circle Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Circle Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 672 shares during the quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 8,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 480,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $87,576,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 25,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,592,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 752,236 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $127,467,000 after buying an additional 13,553 shares in the last quarter. 43.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BABA traded down $1.17 on Wednesday, hitting $177.83. 153,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,163,822. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $129.77 and a fifty-two week high of $195.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $170.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.21. The stock has a market cap of $455.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.28.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.32. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 24.40% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The company had revenue of $114.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

BABA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Macquarie set a $226.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $210.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $216.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.92.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

