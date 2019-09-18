Circle Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Circle Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,844 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 782 shares during the quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paypal by 630.2% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Paypal during the second quarter worth $35,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in Paypal by 55.6% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 308 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in Paypal by 386.7% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paypal during the first quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PYPL. Nomura raised their target price on Paypal from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush set a $140.00 target price on Paypal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Paypal from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Paypal in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.17.

In related news, EVP Aaron Karczmer sold 3,110 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total value of $359,858.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,740,394.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.87, for a total value of $3,326,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 457,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,675,794.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 132,417 shares of company stock valued at $14,511,700. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.75. The company had a trading volume of 674,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,784,773. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.08, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.26. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $74.66 and a 12-month high of $121.48.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 15.36%. Paypal’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

