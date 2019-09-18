Circle Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Circle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 589 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. TCG Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 182.0% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 141 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 78.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $470.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective (up previously from $350.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $391.38.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 51,898 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.89, for a total transaction of $19,352,245.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,352,245.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 1,208 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $453,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 357 shares in the company, valued at $133,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 160,717 shares of company stock valued at $52,621,735 in the last 90 days. 3.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix stock traded down $4.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $294.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,756,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $231.23 and a 52-week high of $386.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $301.11 and its 200 day moving average is $344.55. The company has a market cap of $128.79 billion, a PE ratio of 109.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.24.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 6.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.