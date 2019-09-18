Circle Wealth Management LLC Invests $351,000 in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Circle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 103.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 6,245 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.7% during the second quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 62,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,135,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. ARP Americas LP grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 233.4% during the second quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 21,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.5% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TXN traded down $0.83 on Wednesday, hitting $128.73. 27,591 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,547,421. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $87.70 and a 12 month high of $130.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $124.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.25.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 57.25% and a net margin of 34.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Bing Xie sold 52,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total value of $6,681,197.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,575,226. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider R Gregory Delagi sold 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.31, for a total transaction of $57,739,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,755 shares in the company, valued at $31,276,204.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,251,117 shares of company stock worth $159,473,823 over the last three months. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TXN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 26th. CIBC raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.71.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

