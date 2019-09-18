Circle Wealth Management LLC Has $853,000 Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Circle Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 14,147.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,014,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986,071 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 145.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,341,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572,695 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,188,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973,700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,158,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,360,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,709,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

JNJ stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.94. The stock had a trading volume of 518,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,500,207. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $121.00 and a one year high of $148.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $130.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.82. The company has a market capitalization of $345.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.68.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.16. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 38.63%. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.45%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group set a $156.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $169.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.60.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

