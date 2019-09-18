CHORUS LTD/S (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) Raises Dividend to $0.43 Per Share

CHORUS LTD/S (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, September 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.434 per share on Friday, October 18th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This is an increase from CHORUS LTD/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.31.

CHRYY stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $16.57. 172 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 903. CHORUS LTD/S has a twelve month low of $14.90 and a twelve month high of $20.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.55.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of CHORUS LTD/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Chorus Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed line communications infrastructure services in New Zealand. It offers phone and broadband services over copper and fiber networks for residential and business customers; and very high speed digital subscriber line broadband services. The company also provides colocation services.

