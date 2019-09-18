Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 3.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 131,522,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,366,651,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401,622 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 12,204.4% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,259,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $325,980,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233,312 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Chevron by 59.6% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,518,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $602,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061,187 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,513,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,600,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Chevron in the second quarter valued at $164,371,000. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $123.79. 1,852,812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,007,580. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.24 and its 200 day moving average is $121.35. The stock has a market cap of $230.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.15. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $100.22 and a 12 month high of $127.60.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $38.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.14 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.70%.

In related news, Chairman Michael K. Wirth sold 33,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total value of $4,239,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,239,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph C. Geagea sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.10, for a total transaction of $590,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,298.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,750 shares of company stock valued at $8,793,900 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Independent Research set a $127.00 price target on shares of Chevron and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Cowen set a $140.00 target price on shares of Chevron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.22.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

