Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) Shares Down 10.7%

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK)’s stock price fell 10.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.77 and last traded at $1.58, 1,507,758 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 49,901,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.77.

Several research firms have weighed in on CHK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $2.00 price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $1.94 to $2.75 in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $2.00 price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chesapeake Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.23.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.48.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 90.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 536,437 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 34,010 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 190,460 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 26,912 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 116.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,208,493 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. increased its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 972,230 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 166,290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; Powder River Basin in Wyoming; and Mid-Continent in Anadarko Basin of northwestern Oklahoma.

