Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Purchased by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 165.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,300 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LNG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,984,405 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,436,384,000 after buying an additional 323,798 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,949,098 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,021,920,000 after acquiring an additional 335,290 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,922,721 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $541,597,000 after acquiring an additional 352,597 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,085,787 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $416,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,295,093 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $225,253,000 after acquiring an additional 571,079 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LNG shares. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. BTIG Research began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cheniere Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.38.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LNG traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.84. 37,809 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,786,142. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.09 and a fifty-two week high of $71.03.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. The company’s revenue was up 48.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

