CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.25.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CEVA shares. Barclays set a $27.00 price target on CEVA and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. BidaskClub cut CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up from $29.00) on shares of CEVA in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on CEVA from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

In other CEVA news, Director Maria Marced sold 2,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.07, for a total transaction of $66,192.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,370.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CEVA by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,352,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,644,000 after purchasing an additional 43,428 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of CEVA by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 724,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,001,000 after purchasing an additional 13,401 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of CEVA by 12.5% during the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 337,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,175,000 after purchasing an additional 37,415 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of CEVA by 0.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 300,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of CEVA by 78.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 247,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,029,000 after purchasing an additional 108,800 shares during the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CEVA traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,647. The company has a market capitalization of $720.89 million, a PE ratio of 289.18 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 8.46 and a quick ratio of 8.46. CEVA has a 1-year low of $20.40 and a 1-year high of $33.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.66.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.14. CEVA had a return on equity of 1.12% and a net margin of 1.33%. The company had revenue of $18.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. CEVA’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CEVA will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

CEVA Company Profile

CEVA, Inc licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of-Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of signal processing intellectual properties (IPs), including platforms for 5G baseband processing in handsets and base station RAN; integrated cellular IoT solutions; digital signal processor (DSP) platforms incorporating voice input algorithms and software for voice enabled devices; and DSP platforms for advanced imaging and computer vision in various camera-enabled devices, as well as a family of self-contained artificial intelligent (AI) processors that address a range of edge applications.

