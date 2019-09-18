Centurion (CNT) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $5.00

Centurion (CURRENCY:CNT) traded up 87% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. Centurion has a market capitalization of $15,056.00 and approximately $5.00 worth of Centurion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centurion coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, ExcambrioRex and YoBit. Over the last week, Centurion has traded 91.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000861 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Impact (IMX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Centurion Coin Profile

Centurion (CRYPTO:CNT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 20th, 2017. Centurion’s total supply is 82,663,826 coins and its circulating supply is 77,663,826 coins. Centurion’s official website is www.centurionlab.org . Centurion’s official Twitter account is @centurion_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Centurion

Centurion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, YoBit and ExcambrioRex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centurion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centurion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centurion using one of the exchanges listed above.

