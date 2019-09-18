Centauri (CTX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $177,444.00

Centauri (CURRENCY:CTX) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. Centauri has a market capitalization of $177,444.00 and $497.00 worth of Centauri was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centauri coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and Exrates. During the last week, Centauri has traded 62.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00041051 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $518.88 or 0.05088657 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000383 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000301 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001107 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Centauri Profile

Centauri (CTX) is a coin. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Centauri’s total supply is 42,998,254 coins and its circulating supply is 42,443,970 coins. Centauri’s official message board is centauricoin.info/blog . Centauri’s official Twitter account is @CarTaxi_24 . The official website for Centauri is centauricoin.info

Centauri Coin Trading

Centauri can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Exrates. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centauri directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centauri should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centauri using one of the exchanges listed above.

