Centamin PLC (LON:CEY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Centamin PLC (LON:CEY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 128.75 ($1.68).

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Centamin to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 110 ($1.44) to GBX 155 ($2.03) in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Centamin from GBX 110 ($1.44) to GBX 120 ($1.57) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Centamin to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Centamin in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, Peel Hunt upped their target price on Centamin from GBX 105 ($1.37) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd.

Shares of CEY stock traded up GBX 1.95 ($0.03) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 127.65 ($1.67). 5,779,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,320,000. Centamin has a 12 month low of GBX 79.14 ($1.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 154.75 ($2.02). The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 134.90 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 106.57.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This is a boost from Centamin’s previous dividend of $0.03. Centamin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.30%.

About Centamin

Centamin plc is a mineral exploration, development and mining company. The Company is engaged in the business of exploration and production of precious metals. It operates in Australia, Jersey, Egypt, Burkina Faso and Cote d’Ivoire. Its principal asset, the Sukari Gold Mine (SGM), is located in the Eastern Desert, approximately 900 kilometers from Cairo and 25 kilometers from the Red Sea.

