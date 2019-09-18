Ceconomy AG (ETR:CEC1) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ceconomy AG (ETR:CEC1) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €5.34 ($6.21).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CEC1 shares. Commerzbank set a €6.50 ($7.56) target price on shares of Ceconomy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.20 ($7.21) target price on shares of Ceconomy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Independent Research set a €5.60 ($6.51) price objective on shares of Ceconomy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. HSBC set a €5.80 ($6.74) price objective on shares of Ceconomy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €5.70 ($6.63) price objective on shares of Ceconomy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th.

Shares of ETR:CEC1 traded down €0.10 ($0.12) during trading on Friday, reaching €5.05 ($5.87). The stock had a trading volume of 370 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597. Ceconomy has a 52 week low of €3.23 ($3.76) and a 52 week high of €7.48 ($8.70). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €4.96 and its 200 day moving average price is €4.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.21, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.52 million and a PE ratio of -14.85.

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates multi-channel consumer electronics stores; and Juke, a music streaming service. The company also operates iBood, a live shopping portal; and Flip4New, an online service for selling used electronic devices online. In addition, it offers professional assistance, including installation, networking, and troubleshooting of electronic appliances under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand; and services for advertisers to develop online campaigns.

