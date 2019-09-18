Caspian Sunrise (LON:CASP) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Caspian Sunrise PLC (LON:CASP) fell 1.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 10.55 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 10.93 ($0.14), 1,638,758 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.10 ($0.15).

The firm has a market capitalization of $199.31 million and a PE ratio of -21.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 10.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 8.74.

About Caspian Sunrise (LON:CASP)

Caspian Sunrise plc engages in the exploration and production of crude oil in Central Asia. The company has a 99% interest in its principal asset, the BNG Contract Area, which covers an area of 1,702 square kilometers located in the Mangistau Oblast in the west of Kazakhstan. The company was formerly known as Roxi Petroleum Plc and changed its name to Caspian Sunrise plc in March 2017.

