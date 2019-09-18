Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) Receives $174.67 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $174.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $144.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $166.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th.

In related news, Director H Lynn Horak sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $463,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.48, for a total value of $625,920.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,318,564.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eukles Asset Management boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 6 Meridian boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 3,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

CASY stock traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $164.35. 3,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,806. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Casey’s General Stores has a 12-month low of $116.23 and a 12-month high of $173.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $167.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.55.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.23%.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

