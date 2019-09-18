Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Shares Purchased by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,790 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXA increased its stake in shares of Carter’s by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. AXA now owns 58,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,696,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 217,042 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 6,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,767,000. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 25,247 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CRI shares. ValuEngine cut Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Carter’s to $91.00 and set an “average” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, B. Riley set a $118.00 target price on Carter’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.11.

In other Carter’s news, Director Amy Woods Brinkley sold 1,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total value of $119,948.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,521,807.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CRI traded down $1.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.95. 19,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,328. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 2.20. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.66 and a 12-month high of $109.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.94.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $734.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.86 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 34.45% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is a boost from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.80%.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Precious Baby, Simple Joys, OshKosh B'gosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

