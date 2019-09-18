Carry Market Capitalization Tops $13.93 Million (CRE)

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. Over the last week, Carry has traded 16.2% lower against the dollar. Carry has a total market capitalization of $13.93 million and approximately $2.60 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Carry token can now be bought for about $0.0061 or 0.00000059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and Upbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00040613 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $524.60 or 0.05141190 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000377 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000291 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001124 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00027674 BTC.

Carry Profile

Carry (CRYPTO:CRE) is a token. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Carry’s total supply is 2,919,359,750 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,296,192,599 tokens. Carry’s official message board is medium.com/carryprotocol . The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io . Carry’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Carry Token Trading

Carry can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carry should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Carry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

