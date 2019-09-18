Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $75.00 to $80.00. The stock had previously closed at $30.60, but opened at $31.69. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Capri shares last traded at $32.29, with a volume of 2,956,137 shares changing hands.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CPRI. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price (down from $54.00) on shares of Capri in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Capri from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Capri to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Evercore ISI set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Capri and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective (down from $76.00) on shares of Capri in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.23.

In other Capri news, CEO John D. Idol acquired 363,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.48 per share, for a total transaction of $9,975,240.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 623.6% in the 2nd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 107,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,745,000 after acquiring an additional 93,067 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Capri in the 1st quarter worth about $312,693,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Capri in the 1st quarter worth about $12,820,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Capri in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,568,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in Capri by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 9,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 4,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.64 and its 200 day moving average is $37.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Capri had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 30.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Analysts expect that Capri Holdings Ltd will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

