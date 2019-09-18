Capitala Finance Corp (NASDAQ:CPTA) Plans $0.08 Dividend

Capitala Finance Corp (NASDAQ:CPTA) declared a dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.083 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th.

Capitala Finance has decreased its dividend by an average of 19.0% per year over the last three years. Capitala Finance has a dividend payout ratio of 95.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Capitala Finance to earn $0.99 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 101.0%.

Shares of CPTA stock opened at $8.45 on Wednesday. Capitala Finance has a 12 month low of $6.46 and a 12 month high of $9.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.66. The company has a market cap of $133.08 million, a PE ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.19.

Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The investment management company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. Capitala Finance had a positive return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 107.00%. The company had revenue of $11.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Capitala Finance will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Capitala Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capitala Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Capitala Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Capitala Finance Company Profile

Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer and retail, energy, and health-care industries.

