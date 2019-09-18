Capital Bank & Trust Co Trims Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Capital Bank & Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 0.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 146,455 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $70,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 444 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Pennant Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Pennant Investors LP now owns 42,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC now owns 102,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $49,773,000 after purchasing an additional 25,990 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 206.0% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other TransDigm Group news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 17,083 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.46, for a total transaction of $8,207,698.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bernt G. Iversen II sold 8,333 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.99, for a total transaction of $4,474,737.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,789,164.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 283,600 shares of company stock worth $150,474,241. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TransDigm Group stock traded up $3.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $528.78. The company had a trading volume of 9,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,205. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $521.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $480.30. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $307.36 and a 1-year high of $555.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.96.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.94. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 15.26% and a negative return on equity of 59.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 16.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $30.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TDG shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank set a $540.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Barclays set a $610.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $520.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $539.00 to $617.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $546.25.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

