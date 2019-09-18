Capital Bank & Trust Co Sells 1,963 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Capital Bank & Trust Co lowered its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,213,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,963 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $61,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KO. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 57.0% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 86,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after buying an additional 31,295 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 6,786.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,598,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,559 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 7.9% during the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 33,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 24.8% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,230,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,637,000 after acquiring an additional 244,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 21.8% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 14,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.26.

In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total value of $747,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 108,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,791,603.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Francisco Crespo sold 130,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $7,204,630.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 139,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,719,621.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 429,638 shares of company stock valued at $23,411,372 over the last ninety days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KO stock traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $54.04. 196,473 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,269,540. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.44. The Coca-Cola Co has a twelve month low of $44.25 and a twelve month high of $55.92.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.92%.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

