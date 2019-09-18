Capital Bank & Trust Co Reduces Stock Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Capital Bank & Trust Co reduced its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 548,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 49,857 shares during the quarter. Moody’s comprises 1.3% of Capital Bank & Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Capital Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $107,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCO. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Moody’s by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,278,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,223,511,000 after acquiring an additional 265,811 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in Moody’s by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,406,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,160,205,000 after acquiring an additional 230,386 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Moody’s by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,583,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $829,991,000 after acquiring an additional 620,741 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Moody’s by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,402,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $335,962,000 after acquiring an additional 410,864 shares during the period. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in Moody’s by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 2,044,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $399,247,000 after acquiring an additional 21,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

In other news, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $1,488,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 212,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,231,097.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Almeida sold 27,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total transaction of $5,639,486.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,957 shares of company stock worth $9,516,105 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MCO. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Argus upped their target price on shares of Moody’s to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Sunday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $214.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.09.

Shares of NYSE:MCO traded down $2.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $215.77. The company had a trading volume of 287,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,039. The company has a fifty day moving average of $213.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.24. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $129.26 and a 12 month high of $222.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.04.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 266.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 27.06%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.