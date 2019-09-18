Capital Bank & Trust Co Has $32.21 Million Stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Capital Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 45.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 174,510 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 145,571 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Accenture were worth $32,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 297.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 455.9% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 69.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded down $1.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $193.16. 618,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,795,444. Accenture Plc has a 1-year low of $132.63 and a 1-year high of $202.80. The company has a market capitalization of $130.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.09.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Accenture had a return on equity of 36.24% and a net margin of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $11.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a $190.00 target price on Accenture and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $180.00 target price on Accenture and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $214.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on Accenture from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Accenture from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.25.

In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.24, for a total transaction of $125,284.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,304,515.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Richard Lumb sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.35, for a total value of $372,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,393,674. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,760 shares of company stock worth $4,353,328 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

