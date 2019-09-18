Capital Bank & Trust Co Has $25.13 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,356 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Adobe were worth $25,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. HBK Investments L P increased its holdings in Adobe by 1,032.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 18,871 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,560,000 after purchasing an additional 17,204 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in Adobe by 11.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 827,114 shares of the software company’s stock worth $243,710,000 after buying an additional 84,772 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Adobe by 181.8% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 211,362 shares of the software company’s stock worth $62,278,000 after buying an additional 136,348 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 10.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 596 shares of the software company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the second quarter worth approximately $331,000. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.94, for a total transaction of $1,187,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,088 shares in the company, valued at $4,777,170.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles M. Geschke sold 13,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.96, for a total transaction of $3,999,998.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,627 shares of company stock valued at $7,836,224 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ADBE traded down $8.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $275.97. The stock had a trading volume of 3,163,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,233,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $287.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $281.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.11. Adobe Inc has a 1-year low of $204.95 and a 1-year high of $313.11.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 17th. The software company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.08. Adobe had a return on equity of 29.96% and a net margin of 26.25%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADBE. BidaskClub downgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Griffin Securities boosted their price target on Adobe from $303.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nomura cut their price target on Adobe from $315.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens set a $327.00 price target on Adobe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.64.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Further Reading: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.