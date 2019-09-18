Capital Bank & Trust Co Grows Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,259,219 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Comcast were worth $95,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 639,819 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $27,051,000 after buying an additional 19,495 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 43,480 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA lifted its stake in Comcast by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 27,072 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,079 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,070,000. Finally, Crestline Management LP purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $471,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on CMCSA. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Raymond James cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.31 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.97.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.87. The company had a trading volume of 342,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,228,118. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.07. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $32.61 and a 12 month high of $47.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The cable giant reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $26.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.08 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $37,507.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,222.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $180,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,333,023.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Recommended Story: Economic Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.