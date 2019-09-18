Capital Bank & Trust Co Grows Position in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT)

Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,397,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,220 shares during the quarter. Hilton Hotels comprises approximately 1.7% of Capital Bank & Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Capital Bank & Trust Co owned 0.49% of Hilton Hotels worth $136,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Hotels by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,712,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,219,000 after purchasing an additional 160,990 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Hilton Hotels by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,864,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,798,000 after acquiring an additional 544,547 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hilton Hotels by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,464,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,747,000 after acquiring an additional 667,995 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Hilton Hotels by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,588,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,457,000 after acquiring an additional 485,682 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hilton Hotels by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,652,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,758,000 after acquiring an additional 214,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.50% of the company’s stock.

HLT stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.81. The company had a trading volume of 13,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,456,915. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $27.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.46. Hilton Hotels Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.76 and a fifty-two week high of $101.14.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Hilton Hotels had a return on equity of 330.66% and a net margin of 8.71%. Hilton Hotels’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Hilton Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Hilton Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on Hilton Hotels from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hilton Hotels from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Hilton Hotels in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Hilton Hotels from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Hilton Hotels presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.65.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

