Capital Bank & Trust Co Boosts Stake in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 581,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,086 shares during the quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co owned 0.13% of Chubb worth $85,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 223.2% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, MRA Associates USA LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Chubb in a report on Friday, July 5th. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays set a $185.00 price target on shares of Chubb and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Chubb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.00.

Chubb stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $159.45. The stock had a trading volume of 35,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,857. The stock has a market cap of $72.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.69. Chubb Ltd has a 52 week low of $119.54 and a 52 week high of $162.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.72.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. Research analysts predict that Chubb Ltd will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 31.78%.

In other news, insider Paul Bennett Medini sold 2,125 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.72, for a total transaction of $326,655.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,763,166.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul J. Krump sold 6,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $960,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,058,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,125 shares of company stock worth $3,010,555 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

