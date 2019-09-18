Cambria Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CCOR) is Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s Largest Position

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cambria Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CCOR) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,235,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,321 shares during the period. Cambria Core Equity ETF makes up approximately 13.2% of Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC owned approximately 62.96% of Cambria Core Equity ETF worth $61,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cambria Core Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Cambria Core Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Cambria Core Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $980,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Cambria Core Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,075,000.

NYSEARCA CCOR traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.43. The stock had a trading volume of 16,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,836. Cambria Core Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $24.90 and a 1 year high of $28.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.24.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Core Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Core Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.