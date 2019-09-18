Camber Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Camber Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) shares fell 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.21 and last traded at $0.21, 71,937 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,025,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

Camber Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI)

Camber Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Texas and Oklahoma. The company holds interests in approximately 13,000 net acres of producing fields located primarily in the Hunton formation in Lincoln, Logan and Payne, and Okfuskee Counties, in central Oklahoma; the Cline shale and upper Wolfberry shale in Glasscock County, Texas; and Hutchinson County, Texas.

