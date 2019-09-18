California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Trading Down 3.1%

California Resources Corp (NYSE:CRC)’s stock price was down 3.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.57 and last traded at $13.90, approximately 102,193 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,692,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.34.

Several analysts have weighed in on CRC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised California Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America boosted their target price on California Resources from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Imperial Capital decreased their target price on California Resources from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.57.

Get California Resources alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.75 and a 200-day moving average of $18.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $669.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 4.49.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.57). California Resources had a net margin of 10.99% and a negative return on equity of 23.66%. The firm had revenue of $653.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that California Resources Corp will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William E. Albrecht sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 102,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,057,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd A. Stevens acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.20 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 17,980 shares of company stock worth $171,365. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRC. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources during the 1st quarter worth $694,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of California Resources by 14.7% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 97,558 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. lifted its holdings in California Resources by 60.2% during the second quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 4,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in California Resources by 2.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,989 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in California Resources by 272.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 154,698 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 113,173 shares during the period. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

California Resources Company Profile (NYSE:CRC)

California Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

See Also: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.