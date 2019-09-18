California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

California Resources Corp (NYSE:CRC) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 12,889,355 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 444% from the previous session’s volume of 2,369,052 shares.The stock last traded at $16.31 and had previously closed at $11.82.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Imperial Capital decreased their target price on shares of California Resources from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of California Resources from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of California Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.57.

The firm has a market capitalization of $669.59 million, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 4.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.49.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $653.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.43 million. California Resources had a net margin of 10.99% and a negative return on equity of 23.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that California Resources Corp will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other California Resources news, CEO Todd A. Stevens acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.20 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William E. Albrecht sold 10,000 shares of California Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,883 shares in the company, valued at $2,057,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 17,980 shares of company stock worth $171,365. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in California Resources by 1.2% during the first quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 91,042 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Hanson McClain Inc. increased its holdings in California Resources by 60.2% during the second quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 4,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in California Resources by 2.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,989 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in California Resources by 14.3% in the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in California Resources by 232.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,744 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,718 shares in the last quarter. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

California Resources Company Profile (NYSE:CRC)

California Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

