Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Calfrac Well Services Ltd (TSE:CFW)’s share price traded down 5.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$1.64 and last traded at C$1.64, 119,034 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 62% from the average session volume of 311,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.73.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$2.25 to C$1.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$4.00 to C$3.25 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. AltaCorp Capital downgraded shares of Calfrac Well Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Calfrac Well Services from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$7.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$5.00 to C$2.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$3.53.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$1.58 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $250.27 million and a P/E ratio of -3.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 226.98.

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.18) by C($0.11). The company had revenue of C$429.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$443.63 million. Equities research analysts predict that Calfrac Well Services Ltd will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Calfrac Well Services Company Profile (TSE:CFW)

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Mexico, and Argentina. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, other well stimulation, and pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

