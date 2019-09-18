Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd Has $4.51 Million Position in Eventbrite Inc (NYSE:EB)

Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Eventbrite Inc (NYSE:EB) by 9.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 278,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,904 shares during the quarter. Eventbrite comprises about 0.1% of Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd’s holdings in Eventbrite were worth $4,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EB. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Eventbrite in the second quarter valued at about $360,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Eventbrite by 113.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,822,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,978 shares during the last quarter. ThornTree Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in Eventbrite by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. ThornTree Capital Partners LP now owns 859,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,926,000 after purchasing an additional 120,765 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Eventbrite during the 2nd quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Eventbrite by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 433,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,016,000 after purchasing an additional 33,033 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Eventbrite news, SVP Patrick David Poels sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total transaction of $460,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,889.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Samantha Harnett sold 57,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $939,835.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EB stock traded down $0.57 on Wednesday, reaching $18.66. The company had a trading volume of 12,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,430. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.93 and a 200-day moving average of $18.98. Eventbrite Inc has a 12 month low of $15.30 and a 12 month high of $40.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion and a PE ratio of -12.90.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 13.82% and a negative net margin of 23.53%. The business had revenue of $80.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.44 million. Eventbrite’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eventbrite Inc will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on EB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Eventbrite from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. William Blair started coverage on Eventbrite in a report on Monday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $20.00 price objective on Eventbrite and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

Eventbrite Profile

Eventbrite, Inc operates a ticketing and event technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

