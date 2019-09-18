Burcon NutraScience (TSE:BU) Trading 6.1% Higher

Burcon NutraScience Corp (TSE:BU) (NYSE:BUR) shares traded up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.63 and last traded at C$1.57, 465,033 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 18% from the average session volume of 566,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.48.
Separately, Beacon Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Burcon NutraScience in a report on Monday, July 8th.
The company’s fifty day moving average is C$1.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 650.26, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a current ratio of 9.82. The company has a market cap of $125.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.42.
In other Burcon NutraScience news, Director Rosanna Mei Wah Chau sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.00, for a total value of C$100,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 950,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$950,022. Also, Director Johann Franz Tergesen acquired 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 238,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$119,253.50. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 153,000 shares of company stock worth $88,280 and sold 250,000 shares worth $265,000.
Burcon NutraScience Company Profile (TSE:BU)
Burcon NutraScience Corporation, together with its subsidiary, develops plant protein extraction and purification technology of functional and renewable plant proteins in Canada. Its products include CLARISOY, a soy protein for dairy foods, neutral pH beverages, and coffee creamers/whiteners; and Peazazz, a novel pea protein isolate.
