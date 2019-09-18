Burcon NutraScience (TSE:BU) Trading 6.1% Higher

Burcon NutraScience Corp (TSE:BU) (NYSE:BUR) shares traded up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.63 and last traded at C$1.57, 465,033 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 18% from the average session volume of 566,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.48.

Separately, Beacon Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Burcon NutraScience in a report on Monday, July 8th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$1.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 650.26, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a current ratio of 9.82. The company has a market cap of $125.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.42.

Burcon NutraScience (TSE:BU) (NYSE:BUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.02 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Burcon NutraScience Corp will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Burcon NutraScience news, Director Rosanna Mei Wah Chau sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.00, for a total value of C$100,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 950,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$950,022. Also, Director Johann Franz Tergesen acquired 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 238,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$119,253.50. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 153,000 shares of company stock worth $88,280 and sold 250,000 shares worth $265,000.

Burcon NutraScience Company Profile (TSE:BU)

Burcon NutraScience Corporation, together with its subsidiary, develops plant protein extraction and purification technology of functional and renewable plant proteins in Canada. Its products include CLARISOY, a soy protein for dairy foods, neutral pH beverages, and coffee creamers/whiteners; and Peazazz, a novel pea protein isolate.

