Bulwark (BWK) Price Down 13.4% Over Last Week

Bulwark (CURRENCY:BWK) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. One Bulwark coin can now be bought for $0.0161 or 0.00000162 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, Bulwark has traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bulwark has a market capitalization of $239,623.00 and $149.00 worth of Bulwark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bulwark alerts:

Electra (ECA) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000727 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bulwark Coin Profile

Bulwark (CRYPTO:BWK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 2nd, 2017. Bulwark’s total supply is 15,237,644 coins and its circulating supply is 14,918,590 coins. Bulwark’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com . Bulwark’s official Twitter account is @BulwarkCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bulwark is /r/bulwarkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bulwark Coin Trading

Bulwark can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bulwark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bulwark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bulwark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bulwark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bulwark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.