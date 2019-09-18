BTU Protocol (BTU) Price Reaches $0.30 on Major Exchanges

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. BTU Protocol has a total market capitalization of $21.13 million and $1,686.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BTU Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00003054 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex and UPbit. During the last week, BTU Protocol has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BTU Protocol alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00041321 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $515.24 or 0.05211377 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000390 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000293 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000089 BTC.

BTU Protocol Profile

BTU Protocol (BTU) is a token. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,010,314 tokens. The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BTU Protocol’s official website is www.btu-protocol.com . BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol . The official message board for BTU Protocol is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest

BTU Protocol Token Trading

BTU Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: UPbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTU Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTU Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BTU Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BTU Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BTU Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.