Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,589,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $107,118,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned 1.20% of Aqua America at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTR. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aqua America in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Aqua America in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aqua America by 1,365.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aqua America in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aqua America in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 65.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aqua America alerts:

WTR traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.28. 25,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 907,884. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 5.31 and a quick ratio of 5.27. The company has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.37. Aqua America Inc has a 1 year low of $32.09 and a 1 year high of $45.50.

Aqua America (NYSE:WTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $218.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.07 million. Aqua America had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 17.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Aqua America Inc will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.2343 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from Aqua America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Aqua America’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Hilferty III acquired 1,152 shares of Aqua America stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.38 per share, for a total transaction of $49,973.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,247.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Hilferty III acquired 1,153 shares of Aqua America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.35 per share, for a total transaction of $49,982.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,012. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Aqua America in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Aqua America in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on Aqua America from $2.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC set a $46.00 price target on Aqua America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $47.00 price target on Aqua America and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

About Aqua America

Aqua America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

Further Reading: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for Aqua America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aqua America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.