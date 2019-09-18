Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Sells 368,238 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,809,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 368,238 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.53% of FirstEnergy worth $120,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FE. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 131.1% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 840,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,966,000 after purchasing an additional 476,540 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,868,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $465,274,000 after purchasing an additional 479,046 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,113,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,787,529,000 after purchasing an additional 783,467 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,034,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $172,697,000 after purchasing an additional 381,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 65,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 17,751 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FE. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of FirstEnergy from a “b” rating to a “f” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.29.

FirstEnergy stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.12. 50,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,594,089. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.36 and its 200-day moving average is $42.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $26.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.21. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52 week low of $35.33 and a 52 week high of $48.17.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 20.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 58.69%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

