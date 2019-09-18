Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,399,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,639 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $144,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,434,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,309,144,000 after purchasing an additional 227,146 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Entergy by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,716,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,617,651,000 after acquiring an additional 597,926 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Entergy by 6.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,569,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $984,957,000 after acquiring an additional 556,948 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Entergy by 1.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,318,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $444,527,000 after acquiring an additional 53,900 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Entergy by 13.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,784,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $361,878,000 after acquiring an additional 448,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETR stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $114.91. 23,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,155,057. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.18. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.99 and a fifty-two week high of $115.90.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 8.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. Entergy’s payout ratio is 49.79%.

In related news, EVP A. Christopher Bakken III sold 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total transaction of $437,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $236,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,939 shares of company stock valued at $8,896,045. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ETR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Entergy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Entergy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $114.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a $115.00 price target on Entergy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.33.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

