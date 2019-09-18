Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,733,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,836,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned 1.65% of BP Midstream Partners as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 17.5% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 6,888,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,630,000 after buying an additional 1,027,500 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 244.5% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 594,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,205,000 after buying an additional 422,031 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 31.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,299,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,111,000 after buying an additional 310,038 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 334.2% during the first quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 212,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after buying an additional 163,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.86% of the company’s stock.

Get BP Midstream Partners alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BPMP shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of BP Midstream Partners in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. BP Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

BP Midstream Partners stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.95. 4,738 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,051. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.01. BP Midstream Partners LP has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $19.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 9.43 and a quick ratio of 9.43.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. BP Midstream Partners had a net margin of 122.39% and a return on equity of 47.91%. The company had revenue of $28.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BP Midstream Partners LP will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

About BP Midstream Partners

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns an onshore crude oil pipeline system, onshore refined products pipeline system, onshore diluent pipeline system, refined product terminalling system, and offshore natural gas pipeline system, as well as interests in five offshore crude oil pipeline systems.

Featured Article: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP).

Receive News & Ratings for BP Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.