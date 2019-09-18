Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Has $82.37 Million Holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 13.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,463,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 371,964 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $82,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. 98.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CUBE shares. Robert W. Baird set a $35.00 price objective on shares of CubeSmart and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.17.

NYSE:CUBE traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.91. The stock had a trading volume of 21,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,881. CubeSmart has a twelve month low of $27.19 and a twelve month high of $36.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.15). CubeSmart had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $159.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.05%.

In other CubeSmart news, CFO Timothy M. Martin sold 17,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $636,917.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,160,966.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy M. Martin sold 32,028 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,145,001.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,264 shares in the company, valued at $7,659,938. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,707 shares of company stock valued at $4,669,870 over the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

