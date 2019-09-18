Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Has $227.50 Million Stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,554,758 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 266,049 shares during the quarter. Magellan Midstream Partners comprises approximately 1.0% of Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.56% of Magellan Midstream Partners worth $227,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MMP. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,336 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 193,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,702,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 66,690 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after buying an additional 7,290 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,080 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Peak Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 66.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMP traded down $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.99. 194,653 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 657,926. The firm has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $54.25 and a fifty-two week high of $69.44.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 48.33% and a return on equity of 38.48%. The firm had revenue of $701.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, insider Jeff R. Selvidge sold 7,000 shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total value of $464,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,002.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Chansoo Joung purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.28 per share, for a total transaction of $336,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MMP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “accumulate” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

