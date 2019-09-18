Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Has $169.01 Million Holdings in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,073,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 150,586 shares during the period. Welltower accounts for about 0.7% of Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of Welltower worth $169,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 154.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,020,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,933 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Welltower by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,909,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,232,177,000 after buying an additional 1,565,217 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Welltower by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,917,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,097,636,000 after buying an additional 1,414,802 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Welltower by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,719,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $676,620,000 after buying an additional 1,032,562 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,232,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $432,262,000 after buying an additional 679,707 shares during the last quarter. 89.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WELL traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $89.21. 54,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,909,803. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.42. Welltower Inc has a one year low of $60.93 and a one year high of $92.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.24.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.70). Welltower had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Welltower’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Welltower Inc will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.35%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WELL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James cut shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $82.27 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wood & Company reissued an “average” rating on shares of Welltower in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Scotiabank set a $80.00 price target on shares of Welltower and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.75.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

