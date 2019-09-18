Brokerages Set Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE:JHG) Price Target at $27.55

Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE:JHG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.55.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on JHG shares. Gabelli reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $25.50 to $23.55 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $36.56 to $35.11 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

JHG stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $21.63. The company had a trading volume of 13,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,887. Janus Henderson Group has a 1 year low of $17.68 and a 1 year high of $28.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.51 and its 200 day moving average is $22.20. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.20.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.05). Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $525.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Janus Henderson Group’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.66%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.55%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 112,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 2nd quarter worth $593,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 143,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after buying an additional 15,151 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,446,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,981,000 after buying an additional 68,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 227.0% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 514,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,005,000 after buying an additional 357,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.28% of the company’s stock.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

